Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff

Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why.

Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week.

“Senator Bennett was a good man who always strove to serve his constituents in Springfield, advocating fiercely for his community and for people across the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said in a statement. “The entire state is a better place thanks to his dedicated service, which we honor with this official symbol of mourning.”

All persons and entities governed by the Illinois Flag Display act, which includes facilities governed by the state, county and local authorities, are ordered to fly flags at half-mast through Monday, Dec. 19 under the proclamation.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Bennett, who represented Champaign and Vermillion counties, died Friday at the age of 45 due to complications from a large brain tumor, his wife said in a statement.

“We remain in complete shock because it was all so sudden and unexpected,” she said. “Scott will forever be known for being an extraordinary father, husband and friend. To say he will be greatly missed is an understatement.”

Bennett took office in Jan. 2015, succeeding Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs. He served on several committees and had just been reelected to office in November.

He is survived by his wife Stacy and his two young children, Sam and Emma.