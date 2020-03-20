Here’s What Will Remain Open During Illinois’ Stay-at-Home Order

Starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, all of Illinois will be under a stay-at-home order, which allows residents to only leave their homes for essential needs.

The order, a sweeping mandate issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, will remain in effect until April 7.

Gov. Pritzker said at a news conference that law enforcement will take action if necessary, but added the state doesn't have enough resources or the desire to police every individual's behavior.

Stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders have also been implemented in other states including California and Connecticut with more states expected to take similar measures.

While the details and restrictions of each order vary from state to state, here's where you can go and what will remain open during the stay-at-home order in Illinois:

Healthcare and Public Health Operations: Working at or obtaining services from hospitals; clinics; dental offices; pharmacies; public health entities; healthcare manufacturers and suppliers; blood banks; medical cannabis facilities; reproductive health care providers; eye care centers; home healthcare services providers; mental health and substance use providers; ancillary healthcare services — including veterinary care and excluding fitness and exercise gyms, spas, salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, and similar facilities

Human Services Operations: any provider funded by DHS, DCFS or Medicaid; long-term care facilities; home-based and residential settings for adults, seniors, children, and/or people with disabilities or mental illness; transitional facilities; field offices for food, cash assistance, medical coverage, child care, vocational services or rehabilitation services; developmental centers; adoption agencies; businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services and other necessities of life for needy individuals — excluding day care centers, day care homes, group day care homes and day care centers licensed as specified in Section 12(s) of the order

Essential Infrastructure: Working in food production, distribution and sale; construction; building management and maintenance; airport operations; operation and maintenance of utilities, including water, sewer, and gas; electrical; distribution centers; oil and biofuel refining; roads, highways, railroads, and public transportation; ports; cybersecurity operations; flood control; solid waste and recycling collection and removal; and internet, video, and telecommunications systems

Stores that sell groceries and medicine

Food, beverage and cannabis production and agriculture

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Media

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation

Financial institutions

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial staff for commercial and governmental properties, security staff, operating engineers, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation services, and other service providers that maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences, Essential Activities, and Essential Businesses and Operations

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services

Educational institutions, for purposes of facilitating distance learning, performing critical research, or performing essential functions

Laundry services

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Supplies to work from home

Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations

Transportation, for purposes of Essential Travel

Residential facilities and shelters

Professional services

Day care centers for employees exempted by this Executive Order

Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries

Critical labor union functions

Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carry-out food services

Funeral services

All non-essential business and operations must cease, aside from Minimum Basic Operations. Business can continue with employees working from home, according to Gov. Pritzker's office.

Minimum Basic Operations includes the minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of inventory, preserve plant and equipment condition, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits and facilitate employees working remotely.

Only essential travel will be permitted and must be done in accordance with social distancing requirements.