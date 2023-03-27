Here's the Best Pie in Illinois, According to a Yelp List, And it's Anything But Traditional

When it comes to pie, it almost seems like the options are endless - from cherry to blackberry, coconut cream, pecan and much more. In Illinois, there's no shortage of places dishing up slices of your favorite pies with that flaky, buttery crust and perfect, dense filling - whether they're quaint bakeries or family restaurants.

But out of the many pies that Illinois residents can easily get their hands on, one appears to be above all others. And to try it, you don't have to go far at all.

A list released by the review website Yelp ranked the top pies in each state, and in Illinois, a masterful creation from a Chicago bakery took the crown. The S'Mores Pie from Spinning J, a bakery and soda fountain in West Town, tops the Yelp list.

Featuring graham cracker crust, milk chocolate ganache and housemade marshmallow topping, the pie isn't actually served warm - but kept refrigerated, according to the bakery's website.

A half pie runs $18, while a full will cost you $36.

Spinning J doesn't its creativity there, though.

It also offers four other different pie flavors - Grasshooper, Coconut Cashew Honey Rum, Key Lime Hibiscus, and a Lady Grey pie featuring purple sweet potato, plus a Guava cheesecake.