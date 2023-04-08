Here's How the Easter Forecast Is Shaping Up

It's been a wild weather week in the Chicago area, with much of the region seeing multiple thunderstorms in the past seven days, which followed a March that was colder than average.

Temperatures cooled down earlier this week after skies cleared following the most recent round of thunderstorms, but Saturday marks the beginning of a warm-up that is anticipated to last through the upcoming week.

Therefore, for those who have plans for a family gathering on Easter Sunday, it looks like pleasant temperatures are in the cards.

Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day, with highs in the mid-to-high 60s, though cooler temperatures are anticipated closer to the lakefront.

Winds are forecasted to be slightly more prevalent than on Saturday, though wind speeds are expected to top out at 15 miles per hour.

The mild temperatures draw a sharp contrast to last year's Easter, when temperatures failed to climb out of the 40s.

The sunny skies and pleasant temperatures are expected to stick around for all of next week, with June-like temperatures forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday when highs could reach 80 degrees.