Here's how Highland Park plans to mark the Fourth of July 1 year since parade mass shooting

Fourth of July events will look much different in Highland Park this year as the community marks one year since a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets at the city's Fourth of July parade, killing seven people and wounding dozens of others.

While a parade won't take place this Independence Day, several events are planned to remember those who lost their lives, while also helping those who are continuing to heal from last year's traumatic events. The day will kick off with a remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. outside City Hall, featuring music by the Highland Park Strings as well as remarks by interfaith clergy and Mayor Nancy Rotering.

As part of the ceremony, a moment of silence will take place at 10:14 a.m., marking the exact minute gunshots rang out one year earlier. Once the program ends, those in attendance will transition to the community walk, which is set to step off at Laurel and St. Johns avenues at around 10:45 a.m. Later in the evening, Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band will perform to honor of the shooting victims - prior to the final event of the night - a drone show.

The day’s events, according to organizers, will be flexible and structured to allow community members "the opportunity to participate in the way that is most comfortable and meaningful for them."

Anyone seeking support services during the course of the events will be able to meet with crisis counselors, who will be available during the remembrance ceremony as well as during the community walk.

Tuesday's full schedule of events is below: