Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums

With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors.

Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.

Here's a roundup of some of the "free days" taking place at museums across the city.

Adler Planetarium

Admission is free every Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is always free for Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12).

Field Museum

Admission will be free on the following dates this fall at the Field Museum:

Oct. 19, 25, 26

Nov. 1, 2, 8, 9

Illinois teachers (pre-K through 12) and active military personnel receive free admission year-round.

Art Institute of Chicago

Admission is always free for Chicago teens under 18, all children under 14, Illinois teachers, active military personnel and Link and WIC cardholders.

Museum of Science and Industry

Admission is free for Illinois residents on the following dates this fall:

Nov. 1, 8

Admission is always free for active-duty military personnel, veterans, Illinois POWs, Chicago firefighters and police officers as well as Illinois teachers.

Chicago History Museum

Admission is always free for Illinois teachers, active-duty military and veterans, active Chicago police officers and firefighters, Illinois residents under 18 and all children under 12.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Admission is free every Wednesday and is always free for military personnel and first responders.

Museum of Contemporary Art

Siafa Lewis

Admission is free for Illinois residents every Tuesday and is always free for those under 18, military personnel and veterans, first responders and Illinois educators.

Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center

Admission is free on the final Friday of every month in 2022.

National Museum of Mexican Art

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Free admission is offered year-round to everybody.

Chicago Cultural Center

Admission is free year-round for everybody.

Museum of Contemporary Photography

Admission is free year-round for everybody, but tickets must be reserved in advance.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Chicago Botanic Garden

Free admission for Illinois residents on the following dates:

Nov. 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13

Proof of residence required.