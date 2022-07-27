Here Are the Remaining Cubs and White Sox Promotions

The number of Cubs and White Sox home games are waning, meaning a limited number of promotions are available for the remainder of the season.

Here are the upcoming promotional nights for both teams:

Cubs

Aug. 5: Bud Friday neon tank top

Aug. 6: Nick Madrigal bobblehead

Aug. 7: Hawaiian shirt

Aug. 9: Cubs beach bag

Aug. 19: Cubs cap

Sept. 9: Bud Friday fanny pack

Sept. 10: Nico Hoerner bobblehead

Sept. 17: Marcus Stroman bobblehead

Sept. 18: Clear travel bag

Oct. 1: Long sleeve hooded pullover

The first 5,000 fans who enter Wrigley Field through the Budweiser Bleacher Gate, and are 21 years of age or older, will receive the tank top, cap and fanny pack. Bobbleheads will be given to the first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark.

White Sox

July 30: Minnie Minoso replica Hall of Fame plaque

Aug. 2: White Sox tote bag

Aug. 13: Lance Lynn bobblehead

Aug. 18: Summer T-shirt series

Aug. 27: White Sox cap

Aug. 28: White Sox Oris bear mug

Sept. 1: Summer T-shirt series

Sept. 3: Irish Sox sersey

Sept. 4: Los White Sox soccer jersey

Sept. 24: White Sox windbreaker

The shirt and tote bag giveaways are for the first 10,000 fans, while the other items are for the 20,000 fans who enter Guaranteed Rate Field.