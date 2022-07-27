Here Are the Remaining Cubs and White Sox Promotions

The number of Cubs and White Sox home games are waning, meaning a limited number of promotions are available for the remainder of the season.
Here are the upcoming promotional nights for both teams:
Cubs
- Aug. 5: Bud Friday neon tank top
- Aug. 6: Nick Madrigal bobblehead
- Aug. 7: Hawaiian shirt
- Aug. 9: Cubs beach bag
- Aug. 19: Cubs cap
- Sept. 9: Bud Friday fanny pack
- Sept. 10: Nico Hoerner bobblehead
- Sept. 17: Marcus Stroman bobblehead
- Sept. 18: Clear travel bag
- Oct. 1: Long sleeve hooded pullover
The first 5,000 fans who enter Wrigley Field through the Budweiser Bleacher Gate, and are 21 years of age or older, will receive the tank top, cap and fanny pack. Bobbleheads will be given to the first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark.
White Sox
- July 30: Minnie Minoso replica Hall of Fame plaque
- Aug. 2: White Sox tote bag
- Aug. 13: Lance Lynn bobblehead
- Aug. 18: Summer T-shirt series
- Aug. 27: White Sox cap
- Aug. 28: White Sox Oris bear mug
- Sept. 1: Summer T-shirt series
- Sept. 3: Irish Sox sersey
- Sept. 4: Los White Sox soccer jersey
- Sept. 24: White Sox windbreaker
The shirt and tote bag giveaways are for the first 10,000 fans, while the other items are for the 20,000 fans who enter Guaranteed Rate Field.