Here Are the Memorial Day Weekend Exceptions to Chicago's Curfew Law

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's stricter weekend curfew for minors became official Wednesday as the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance moving the curfew back from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

The new ordinance also moves the age of those residents impacted by the curfew from 16 and younger to 17 and younger, according to officials. Mayor Lori Lightfoot rolled out the change and other new strategies after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed during a large gathering in Millennium Park earlier this month.

Several alderpersons and the American Civil Liberties Union spoke out in opposition to the bill, with the ACLU citing evidence that shows curfews don't work to reduce violence and may even make neighborhoods more dangerous by emptying streets.

"All accompanied minors" under the age of 18 are subject to the curfew Thursday through Sunday, whether they're residents or visitors, according to Lightfoot's office.

However, there are some exceptions, such as for those exercising First Amendment Rights, such as the free exercise of religion and the right of assembly, or "ticketed or sponsored events. Exemptions include "civic, charitable, community-sponsored, neighborhood-sponsored, entertainment, sporting or other events," organized in compliance with city's ordinances, rules and permit requirements that require a ticket or wristband for admission.

Those attending aforementioned events won't have to abide by the curfew while participating in or returning home immediately after the event - as long as they possess a ticket stub or wristband with the event name preprinted on it.

With concerts, festivals and sporting events planned in Chicago this holiday weekend, which ones can minors attending while still adhering to the curfew law?

Coldplay concerts planned Saturday and Sunday at Soldier Field meet the requirements, along with the Sueños Chicago music festival. The brand new multi-day Latin music fest runs until 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Those who attend other smaller events may also be exempt, as long as the above criteria is met. For events that don't require tickets or provide wristbands, minors can attend if accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old.

Minors can attend any other event throughout the weekend, as long as they're home by 10 p.m. and not in violation of the curfew.