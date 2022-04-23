Heightened Police Presence at Millennium Park Following Multiple Reported Fights

A large police presence was visible at Millennium Park Saturday evening following multiple reported fights, including at least one that resulted in injuries.

According to posts on social media, multiple fights occurred near the Cloud Gate sculpture, commonly known as "The Bean," before 8:45 p.m.

At least one juvenile sustained injuries due to lacerations and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

NBC 5 cameras captured multiple people being taken into custody by Chicago police, but authorities haven't confirmed if anyone has been arrested.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.