Suspect sought after 2 shot at Scene75 Entertainment Center in Romeoville

Police in suburban Romeoville are searching for the individual who shot two people on Friday night at the Scene75 Entertainment Center, authorities said.

The shooting was reported before 9 p.m. at the amusement complex located at 460 S. Weber Rd. Details on what led up to the incident haven't been released, but police say two people were shot and taken to area hospitals in unknown condition.

People were advised to avoid the area late Friday as officers worked to process the scene. In a Facebook post at 9:45 p.m., the village of Romeoville said police were working to identify a suspect, noting the investigation was in its "early stages."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Romeoville Police at 815-886-2141.

Photos posted by multiple people on social media showed a slew of emergency vehicles, including police cars, firetrucks and ambulances, outside the amusement complex.

Scene75 describes itself as having "135,000 square feet of fun," including 14 attractions such as go-karts, a roller coaster, a drop tower and more.