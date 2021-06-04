Health Officials Urge Anyone Who Visited Marengo Business in May to Quarantine

McHenry County health officials urged anyone who attended a Marengo business in May to quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19.

According to the county's health department, those who visited of Niko's R & R Supper Club, located a 7509 S. Grant Highway in Marengo, between May 14 and May 22 should quarantine after reports of positive tests from people who were at a large gathering at the facility.

The department received a complaint on June 1, indicating a potential exposure during a large event on May 22, officials said.

"Upon further investigation, MCDH confirmed that individuals who were at the establishment on or after May 14 until May 22 had tested positive for the virus," the MCHD said in a statement.

Those who were at the facility for the event are being asked to quarantine themselves until June 5 unless they develop symptoms.

"People who visited the business and either has symptoms or begin to develop symptoms should be tested and isolate themselves from other people in their home to avoid spreading the virus," MCHD said in a release.

The county said its investigation is ongoing and they are working the facility to "ensure that the appropriate protocols are in place."

“We are continuing to investigate this event, but what matters most at this time is for anyone who visited the business during the dates of potential exposure to quarantine through June 5," the department said in a release. "If anyone begins to develop symptoms such as a cough, fever or chills, headache, new loss of taste or smell or muscle aches, please isolate and have yourself tested.”

The restaurant could not immediately be reached for comment.