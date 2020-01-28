Harvey Police Department

Harvey Police Chief Removed by Mayor

The police chief of south suburban Harvey has been removed from his post, the city’s mayor said in a statement Monday.

Mayor Christopher J. Clark “ended the city’s relationship with Police Chief Eddie Winters,” the statement said.

Clark didn’t cite a specific reason for the removal but said the relationship “was simply not a good fit” and characterized the split as “peaceful.”

“Chief Winters is a highly credentialed law enforcement official, and I am confident that he will succeed in any endeavors he undertakes in the future,” Clark said. “This is a non-story. There is no scandal here.”

Former Dolton Police Chief Rob Collins Jr. has been appointed as acting chief of police, Clark said.

