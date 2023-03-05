80-Year-Old Man Killed in Hampshire Township Crash, Kane County Sheriff Says

An 80-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in unincorporated Hampshire Township, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

At around 9:06 a.m., deputies with the sheriff's office were called to the 45W100 block of Allen Road in regard to an accident with serious injuries, officials said in a news release. A preliminary investigation revealed a 1997 Ford F-150 traveling eastbound on Allen Road lost control, due to an icy roadway, slid into the westbound lane, striking a 2013 Toyota Prius that was traveling westbound, authorities said.

The driver of the Prius, William Granias, 80, of Huntley, was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead. The driver and passenger of the F-150 were released at the scene, authorities said.

It remains unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Any potential witnesses are asked to call the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.