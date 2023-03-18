Missing South Chicago Man Last Seen Leaving Hammond Workplace

Police in Hammond, Indiana, are asking for help to locate a missing South Chicago man last seen leaving work at a FedEx facility Wednesday, authorities said.

Richard E. Garcia is 46 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. Family told NBC 5 Garcia has a driver who typically picks him up and drops him off at work. Garcia was seen leaving work Wednesday afternoon and last communicated with another person over text between 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. One relative said they wonder if something happened to Garcia while he was waiting for his ride Thursday morning, possibly around 3:30 to 4:30 a.m.

Garcia was last seen wearing a gray and orange FedEx jacket, a gray hoodie and jeans along with a gray and orange FedEx hat. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hammond Police Department at 219-852-2906.