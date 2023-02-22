Hamilton the Musical is Returning to Chicago This Fall

Hamilton is returning to Chicago for the first time since its record-breaking three-year run ended in 2020.

Broadway in Chicago announced Wednesday that the hit shot will return to the city with a "multi-week engagement" beginning Sept. 13 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Casting, the full schedule and ticket information have not yet been released, but announcements are expected "later this year," Broadway in Chicago said.

"We welcome Hamilton back to its Chicago home, thrilled to present the return of this brilliant award-winning modern

Broadway classic,” Lou Raizin, president of Broadway In Chicago, said in a statement.

The Tony award-winning musical production concluded after more than a three-year run in Chicago’s CIBC Theatre in January 2020. Producer Jeffrey Seller said in a news release at the time that more people had seen Hamilton in Chicago than in any other city. He added, "you can bet that we'll be back."

Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, with book, music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. y. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and "an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors."