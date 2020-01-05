Hamilton Says Goodbye to Chicago in Final Performance Sunday

The 11 Tony award-winning musical production of Hamilton concludes after more than a three-year run in Chicago’s CIBC Theatre Sunday.

According to BroadwayWorld, the Windy City was the first city outside New York back in 2016, where Hamilton opened and after 171-week run, more than a total of 1,300 performances will have taken place.

Producer Jeffrey Seller said in a news release that more people have seen Hamilton in Chicago than in any other city. He added "you can bet that 'we'll be back.'"

In honor of January 5th’s final performance, Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially proclaimed the date as ‘Hamilton Day’ in Chicago, according to tweet from the official Hamilton Musical page.

By proclamation from Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, today has been officially named #HamiltonDay in #Chicago! Thank you to everyone in this truly remarkable city for showing us so much love during our time here. One more for you today! #OneLastCHI pic.twitter.com/T9bwkry9fN — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) January 5, 2020

“Thank you to everyone in this truly remarkable city for showing us so much love during our time here. One more for you today! #OneLastCHI,” tweeted the Broadway musical.

You can follow all the backstage action on their Instagram Story takeover Sunday from original Hamilton cast member Sam Aberman, the musical also announced on Twitter.

The musical Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail, choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, with music direction, orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, with book, music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.