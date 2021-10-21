Logan Square

Gunman Fatally Shoots Man at Logan Square Bus Stop, Kills Another During Carjacking

A gunman killed a man during an argument at a Logan Square bus stop, then fatally shot another man and stole his car early Thursday.

The first attack occurred about 1 a.m. when a 25-year-old man sitting at a bus stop in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue got into an argument with the gunman, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

The gunman fled to the 4300 block of North Keystone Avenue, where he attempted to take a 41-year-old man’s car, police said. During a struggle, the gunman shot the man in the chest and took off in the car.

The 41-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

