Guaranteed Rate Field Announces New Bag Policy Ahead of Opening Day

Things to know before attending White Sox games in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Opening day in Chicago is almost here.

While the Chicago White Sox will open the season at Minute Maid Park against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, the South Siders will quickly head home after four games for their home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field against the San Francisco Giants on April 3.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

For those attending the first of 81 regular season games at 35th and Shields this season, much of what will be encountered will be similar to last year and years prior.

There is one notable change however, as a new bag policy has been instituted ahead of the 2023 season.

Clear tote bags (12" x 12" x 6" or smaller), clutch purses (9" x 5" x 2" or smaller) and diaper bags when an infant is present are permitted to carry into the ballpark.

No backpacks or other bags are allowed.

Guests with medical necessities (breast pumps, Insulin, epi-pens, oxygen and other medical devices) may be allowed to carry those items into the ballpark and will be subject to search.

The clear tote policy mirrors a recent policy put into effect across the NFL, with fans attending Chicago Bears home games at Soldier Field subject to a similar policy.

Here's a look at everything else you need to know if you plan on attending opening day or any game throughout the 2023 season:

Arriving at the stadium for opening day

Opening day at Guaranteed Rate Field is set for Monday, April 3, against the Giants at 3:10 p.m. CT

On the day of the home opener only, parking lots open three hours before first pitch and gates open two hours before first pitch. Fans are encouraged to arrive early with heavy crowds expected.

Late arriving fans should proceed directly to the overflow lot located at McCormick Place (Lot B). Free shuttle service will be available from the overflow lot.

Normal game day policies and protocol

For the remainder of White Sox home games, gates open 90 minutes before games. Fans are encouraged to enter the ballpark at least 30 minutes before scheduled first pitch.

Fans arriving from the north side of the ballpark, including by rideshare or public transportation, should use Gate 5 as the fastest and easiest way to enter the stadium.

Fans arriving from the south side of the ballpark should enter through Gate 2 (right field corner) or Gate 3 (first base side).

Fans visiting the Patio should enter through Gate 1.

Fans with tickets for a Diamond Suite, Upper Terrace or Guaranteed Rate Club should enter the stadium through the Gate 4 elevators (home plate).

Fans sitting in the Wintrust Scout Seats should enter through Gate 3½.

All tickets are mobile, so fans are strongly encouraged to have their game tickets downloaded onto their smartphone in advance through the MLB Ballpark or Ticketmaster app, or online through the White Sox Account Manager page.

Parking information

Residents and fans must follow neighborhood parking restrictions surrounding the ballpark area, displaying the required parking permits, and adhering to other regulations in effect on game days.

All parking transactions with official staff are conducted within the parking lot and NOT prior to entry or outside of any parking lot or on city streets. In addition, all official staff conduct transactions with credit/debit cards only.

Prepaid parking passes are accepted at parking lots located on the north side of the ballpark – Lots A, B, C and G. Day-of-game parking is available in the Credit/Debit Lots – F and L – located south of the ballpark. Fans holding prepaid parking passes traveling from the north exit at 31st Street and fans who are traveling from the south exit at 35th Street. Day-of-game credit card customers traveling from the north exit at 35th Street, follow Wentworth Avenue to 37th Street and turn right. Day-of-game credit card customers traveling from the south proceed to 39th Street/Pershing exit, follow LaSalle Street to 39th Street and turn left onto 39th Street to Princeton Avenue.

Parking lots open two hours before the start of every game (except for the home opener). Fans holding mobile prepaid parking passes should display the passes prominently as they approach the parking lots.

Fans are encouraged to purchase parking in advance for $27 on Monday-Saturday games; $17 for Coca-Cola Family Sundays at whitesox.com/parking. Limited day-of-game parking is available in Credit/Debit Lots for $30 on Monday-Saturday games and $20 on Coca-Cola Family Sundays.

Lot B at Gate 5 of the ballpark is designated for cars displaying state-issued disability placards or license plates. In addition, any guests in need of assistance will be allowed by ballpark personnel to be dropped off and/or picked up in Lot B. Fans will have access to Lot B and Gate 5 (located north of the ballpark; across 35th Street) via 33rd Street.

Fans should visit whitesox.com/parking for more information about parking and for directions to their designated parking lot.

Tailgating is permitted in parking lots. Fans have the option to purchase reserved tailgating spaces in Lot B and Lot E, which includes a dedicated tailgate space, early access and close proximity to gates. Visit whitesox.com/groups for more information.

Public transportation

The CTA Red Line stops near the ballpark at the Sox-35th Street station, and the Green Line is just two blocks farther east at the 35th Street station.

A Metra stop at 35th Street is conveniently located just east of the Dan Ryan Expressway, along the Rock Island line.

Rideshare services

The Uber Lot is located in Lot A on the Wentworth Avenue side for pick-up and drop-off. The lot is open until one hour after the conclusion of the home games.

Fans arriving by a rideshare service should enter and exit the ballpark through Gate 5.

Additional information

Guaranteed Rate Field is cashless. Fans who have cash but do not have credit cards can purchase White Sox gift cards at retail locations or at the Chicago Sports Depot.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.