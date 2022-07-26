Lollapalooza

Green Day to Play Lollapalooza Aftershow at Metro

Green Day by Alex Matthews
Alex Matthews

After a few hints on social media, it's official: Green Day, Lollapalooza's Sunday headliner is also putting on a Lollapalooza Aftershow in Chicago.

The music festival -- taking place Thursday through Sunday in Grant Park -- dropped a breadcrumb on Facebook earlier this week, posting a picture of the album cover from American Idiot, Green Day's seventh studio album with the words "Stay tuned!"

The show was officially confirmed Tuesday, with Lollapalooza announcing that Green Day would play at Metro in Wrigleyville at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 29. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. and start at $60.

Several other artists are scheduled to play Lollapalooza aftershows, including Machine Gun Kelley, The Wombats and more. A full list, and how to get tickets, can be found here.

Lollapalooza begins this Thursday and runs through Sunday and takes place in Grant Park, with Metallica, Dua Lipa, Big Sean and Charli XCX among the headliners. One-day general admission tickets begin at $125.

This article tagged under:

LollapaloozaGREEN DAY
