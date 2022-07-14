Street Closures Begin For Lollapalooza Weeks Ahead of Chicago's Biggest Music Festival

Street closures for Lollapalooza have begun in Chicago to prepare for the city's largest music festival, which is set to take place the last weekend of July.

Lollapalooza, hitting Grant Park July 28-31, will shut down streets, curb lanes and sidewalks through the beginning of August to both get ready for and clean up after the festival, according to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The following street closures are or will be in effect:

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: closed currently through Aug. 7 The Balbo closure will extend to Michigan Avenue on July 25 at 8 p.m. and will remain closed through Aug. 1

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: closed Monday morning through Aug. 6 The Jackson closure extends to Michigan Avenue on July 25 at 8 p.m. and will remain closed through Aug. 1

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt: closed July 25 at 8 p.m. through Aug. 1 The Columbus closure will extend to Randolph Street on July 27 at 11:59 p.m. and continues through Aug. 1 NOTE: Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13 th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed on July 25 at 8 p.m., with Columbus reopening on Aug. 1

Ida B Wells from Michigan to Columbus: closed July 25 at 8 p.m. through Aug. 1

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: closed July 27 at 11:59 p.m. through 6:30 a.m. Aug. 1

Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day are slated to headline the 4-day festival throughout July 28-31, as well as other popular artists like Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo and Doja Cat.

Single-day tickets for Chicago's Grant Park music festival range from $125 for General Admission tickets to $4,200 for a 4-day Platinum Pass, all of which are already on sale.

General Admission+ tickets are selling for $225, which includes shade and seating in two private groves near Buckingham Fountain, premium restrooms and a full-service bar with preferred pricing.

New general admission ticket bundles are also available, with two-day and three-day passes joining the collection. Two single-day passes will retail for $220, and three single-day passes will go for $330 on the festival's website.

Here's the full lineup:

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022

The week leading up to the festival, Chicago venues will see popular artists from Lollapalooza hit their stages, with the aftershow schedule released Tuesday.

The House of Blues, Metro and Aragon Ballroom, among other spots, will host performers like The Wombats, Wallows, The Regrettes, Zhu, Fletcher and Beach Bunny from July 26-31.

Here's the full schedule:

Your #Lolla Aftershows! ✌️ Tickets go on sale THIS Friday, June 3rd at 10am CT: https://t.co/JVGpqBR2PR pic.twitter.com/jKNYWadVxr — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) May 31, 2022

Tickets are on sale for the aftershows here.

Organizers noted that health and safety policies — such as negative tests, masks and proof of vaccination — may be required for the event, similar to last year. Details of any COVID measures will be announced ahead of the festival.

Illinois and Chicago eased their COVID restrictions, lifting their indoor mask and proof of vaccination requirements in late February. Lollapalooza is billed, among many other summer festivals, to return to its pre-pandemic size and scope.