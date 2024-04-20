Grayslake's popular Dog n Subs drive-in temporarily closed by fire

A fire broke out at a popular drive-in restaurant early Saturday in the northern suburbs, causing an estimated $120,000 in damage and forcing the business to temporarily shut down.

The fire was reported at around 3:49 a.m. at Dog n Suds, 454 N. Center St. in Grayslake, fire officials said in a news release. Minutes earlier, Grayslake police officers responded to the business for a burglary alarm and observed "smoke-stained windows" as well as "high heat conditions."

Police alerted the Grayslake Fire District, which located the fire in the rear of the building and extinguished the flames. Fire officials estimated the loss at $120,000 and said, as of Saturday morning, an investigation remained underway.

The fire wasn't believed to be suspicious, officials said.

The Dog n Subs location discussed the fire in a Facebook post, saying no injuries were reported. The business explained it will be closed "until further notice" but will return.

"We want to thank the Village of Grayslake Police Department for their observance of smoke, and the Grayslake Fire District for their quick response in containing the fire from spreading further," the post read in part.

Founded in 1953, the franchise came to be known for its famous coney dogs and creamy root beer. Dug n Suds grew to 600 locations at its height in the 1960s, only 14 locations are still open.

Along with Grayslake, Illinois has three other remaining locations, which are in Ingleside, Richmond and downstate Robinson.