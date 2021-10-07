Gov. Pritzker Says Chicago Is ‘Nearly at a State of Emergency' in Addressing Crime

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this week that Chicago was "nearly at a state of emergency" in its need to address violence and crime.

"We are nearly at a state of emergency in our need to address crime," Pritzker said. "We are doing everything at the state level."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The governor said he's provided resources, such as the state police and national guard, when called upon by Chicago officials.

"When we don't hear of a need from the city, even though we are offering it, then we don't provide it," Pritzker said. "You can't just march people in without coordinating with Chicago Police Department."

Saying he's "concerned" about addressing Chicago crime at the state level, Pritzker called upon local and corporate officials to "step up" and help the city.

Last month, CPD Supt. David Brown said that dozens of Chicago police officers will soon be assigned to specialized units targeting gangs and weapons as part of a newly-announced strategy to crackdown on crime citywide.

Officers from CPD's community safety teams will either be reassigned to the Gang, Narcotics and Intelligence Unit or the city's Carjacking Taskforce as communities experience a surge in violent crime.

The Gang Investigation Unit will focus on high-level investigations to take down organizations "that drive the gun violence throughout our city," and concentrate on apprehending gun straw purchasers, those who buy firearms for people who are unable to legally do so, according to CPD Deputy Chief of Gang Investigations Gilberto Calderon.

Forty officers will be transferred to assist detectives with the rising number carjackings that have occurred in recent months.