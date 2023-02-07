Golden Retriever Gives Birth Hours After Being Rescued From Negligent Breeder

There's never a dull moment when you’re caring for 13 golden retriever puppies, a lesson Kristin Vesely has took in stride in recent days.

“Caring for them is normally very easy in the beginning, it’s just this time it wasn’t, because I had so much extra work to do” Vesely said, who is president and adoption manager of As Good As Gold Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois.

That’s because their mom, Hope, gave birth to 14 puppies hours after being rescued from a large scale negligent breeder.

“There were some of them that were struggling to breathe and I’ve learned along the way how to revive them when that happens," Vesely said.

Vesely has been rescuing golden retrievers for 14 years, and this is the eighth litter she delivered herself.

“I was in shock, texting my family going, 'We have 12, OMG, we have 13!' Then I walked away and came back and there were 14. I was in total shock because she can’t feed this many," Vesely said.

Vesely had to save four of the newborns, immediately started bottle feeding them around the clock without sleeping.

The smallest pup was 8 ounces at birth and needed a special feeding tube. The largest one was 14 ounces.

Kristin Vesely is on a mission to save as many dogs from negligent breeders as she can.

“Dogs like this that are retired from breeding have to be in a home with a mentor dog to show them how to be a dog and learn that things aren’t scary," Vesely said.

Hopes’ new family’s dog Prescott, who is seven years old, is doing just that, according to adopter Keith Catozza.

“He’s teaching her how to walk up and down the stairs, how to go outside, where’s the food, where’s the water, I have to go out. Things like that, that Hope never had a chance to learn," Catozza said.

Hope’s puppies are now eight weeks old and are finally ready to go to their forever homes this week, which is so exciting for Vesely.

“We’ve got a happy dog and happy puppies, and everybody is great,” Vesely told NBC 5.

As Good as Gold Golden Retriever Rescue takes in dogs of any age and with any medical condition.

Yearly vet expenses typically range around $250,000, but last year, they brought in a record 247 dogs, and spent $300,000 in vet bills. AGaG relies on donations and foster homes to help rehabilitate the animals. Their annual Gala will be held in May.