Gold Coast Man Charged With Murder After Body of 81-Year-Old Mother is Found in His Car in Downstate Dwight

A Gold Coast man has been charged with murder after police in downstate Dwight noticed the body of his 81-year-old mother in the passenger seat of his car.

Marc Holliman, 53, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother Juanita Holliman. The cause of death was strangulation, according to the Grundy County coroner.

On Monday morning, police officers in Dwight, a small town about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, responded to a call of a theft from a car and met Marc Holliman, who had a “brief discussion” with police and then left, requesting no more assistance, the Dwight police department said in a statement.

About an hour later, Holliman approached Dwight officers on the same street, bleeding from self-inflicted wounds, according to the statement.

He was taken to a hospital, but before he was released officers discovered the body of the elderly woman in the car Holliman had been driving, the statement said.

Chicago police determined she died in Chicago, in the 100 block of West Delaware Place in the Gold Coast. Juanita Holliman’s home is listed in the same Gold Coast block.

Marc Holliman had been driving a Lexus RX 300 SUV, according to Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland, who said additional charges in Grundy County might be filed after their investigation is concluded.

The area where Dwight police came into contact with Marc Holliman is just off an exit of Interstate 55, near several gas stations and fast food restaurants. Juanita Holliman’s body was found in a passenger seat, Helland said.

Chicago police have not released any additional information on the case.

Holliman was expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.