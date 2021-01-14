GM and Head Coach James Wade, Chicago Sky Agree to Multi-Year Deal

The Chicago Sky have secured general manager and head coach James Wade through the 2025 season after agreeing to a multi-year deal on Thursday.

Wade holds the highest winning percentage of any Sky coach in history with a 32-24 win-loss record over his first two seasons with the team.

“I feel like I found a home,” Wade said in a press release. “I truly appreciate the organization for trusting in me and seeing me as a part of their future. I feel extremely fortunate and am excited to lead this franchise to what we hope will be many successful seasons to come.”

Chicago’s WNBA team finished each of the last two seasons under Wade over .500, a milestone that’s only been met three other times since the team’s inception 15 seasons ago. And his success didn’t go unrecognized as Wade was named the 2019 WNBA Coach of the Year.

With the signing, expectations remain sky-high.

“James has done a remarkable job of establishing a winning environment, culture, and team comradery,” said Sky Owner Michael Alter in a statement. “He is an excellent teacher and coach, both on and off the court. This well-deserved extension represents stability for our team and we are proud to have James lead us forward.”