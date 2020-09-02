Girl Killed, Boy Critically Hurt When Vehicle Fleeing Traffic Stop Slams Into Car on South Side

A child is dead and another is critically hurt after a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop slammed into the vehicle they were riding in on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, officers attempted to stop a sedan at approximately 12:27 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle then fled the area westbound on 80th Street, where it struck a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Halsted Street, police said.

The suspects’ vehicle then crashed into another car that was stopped near the intersection.

According to authorities, there were multiple passengers in that vehicle, including a 10-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The boy was also taken to Comer’s, and is listed in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old man, is in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 57-year-old woman whose car was hit at the intersection of 80th and Halsted was taken to the University of Chicago, and is also in good condition.

The three individuals inside the fleeing car then got out and ran from the scene on foot, police said. At least one person of interest is in custody at this time, and they are being questioned by Chicago police detectives.