Lake Michigan

Girl Dies After Being Swept Underwater While Swimming in Lake Michigan

Authorities in Indiana have recovered the body of a girl who drowned while swimming in Lake Michigan Saturday night.

According to authorities, emergency personnel were dispatched to Washington Park Beach in LaPorte County at approximately 9:11 p.m. Saturday.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The girl and two other family members were swimming in Lake Michigan when a wave struck them and pulled them into deeper water. Two of the swimmers were rescued by Good Samaritans, but the girl never resurfaced, according to authorities.

Local

Illinois State Police 26 mins ago

2 Motorcyclists Killed, 6 Others Hurt After Chain-Reaction Crash on Interstate 80

Robert Taylor Homes 2 hours ago

Woman Killed, 2 Children Critically Hurt in South Side Hit-and-Run Crash

At approximately 9:52 p.m., the girl’s body was located by Michigan City Fire Department divers. She was taken to Franciscan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation into the incident remains underway, according to authorities.

This article tagged under:

Lake Michigan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us