Girl Dies After Being Swept Underwater While Swimming in Lake Michigan

Authorities in Indiana have recovered the body of a girl who drowned while swimming in Lake Michigan Saturday night.

According to authorities, emergency personnel were dispatched to Washington Park Beach in LaPorte County at approximately 9:11 p.m. Saturday.

The girl and two other family members were swimming in Lake Michigan when a wave struck them and pulled them into deeper water. Two of the swimmers were rescued by Good Samaritans, but the girl never resurfaced, according to authorities.

At approximately 9:52 p.m., the girl’s body was located by Michigan City Fire Department divers. She was taken to Franciscan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation into the incident remains underway, according to authorities.