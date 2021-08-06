Girl, 4, Among 2 Injured in West Garfield Park Shooting: Chicago Police

A 4-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were shot Friday evening while standing near a sidewalk in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 7:17 p.m., both victims were in the 4000 block of West Washington when they heard gunshots and were struck by bullets. The young girl was struck in the foot and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police stated.

The 19-year-old man sustained injuries to his abdomen and buttocks. He was reported to be in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

No one was in custody as of late Friday.