Girl, 15, Shot in Homan Square

A 15-year-old girl was shot Monday in a park in Homan Square on the West Side.

About 7:40 p.m., she was in Boler Park in the 3700 block of West Arthington Street when a male approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The girl was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police and fire officials.

Police said the girl was not the intended target of the shooting.

Officers were seen investigating one side of the park near the 3700 block of West Polk Street.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.