Homan Square

Girl, 15, Shot in Homan Square

Getty Images

A 15-year-old girl was shot Monday in a park in Homan Square on the West Side.

About 7:40 p.m., she was in Boler Park in the 3700 block of West Arthington Street when a male approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The girl was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police and fire officials.

Local

crest hill 4 seconds ago

Police Continue Search For 50-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Early June

Chicago White Sox 39 mins ago

Cruz Homers, Hits Sac Fly; Twins Top White Sox 3-2 in 8

Police said the girl was not the intended target of the shooting.

Officers were seen investigating one side of the park near the 3700 block of West Polk Street.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Homan SquareChicago PoliceChicago gun violencehoman square shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us