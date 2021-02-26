Garfield Park Conservatory Opens For Spring Season Saturday

The Garfield Park Conservatory is set to open for the season Saturday with a spring flower show, the Chicago Park District announced.

The conservatory will be open until Mother's Day, May 9, on a reservation-only basis on Wednesdays from 10 am. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at 300 N. Central Park Ave., the conservatory will feature its annual Spring Flower Show "Saturation," which has a collection of vibrant seasonal blossoms, according to a release.

"This year’s show will immerse visitors in virtually the entire spectrum in the rainbow," a release said. "Instead of typical garden design, which incorporates different colors scattered throughout the landscape, Saturation brings together blooms to highlight the wide range of hues and tints within each color. The living exhibit invites visitors to enjoy the vivid, rich and intense nuances of all the flowers on display."

Reservations are currently posted through March 14, but will be updated to continuously include dates two weeks in advance. According to the website, reservations are fully booked for the flower show's initial weeks.

To book a time slot and for more information on the conservatory, click here.