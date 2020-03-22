GameStop Temporarily Closes After Complaints Emerge During Coronavirus Pandemic

GameStop will close customer access to storefronts starting Sunday after complaints from employees and concerned customers.

Many GameStop stores remained open as of Saturday despite state orders for non-essential retail stores to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"You guys are not an essential retail service. You need to close ALL your stores till things are better. SHAME ON YOU for endangering other people's lives. You guys have lost all my business #boycottgamestop," a Twitter user said.

A press release from GameStop stated that all U.S. GameStop employees have been ensured that they do not have to work if they are not comfortable and should stay home if they feel sick.

Additionally, the company announced it will pay all U.S. employees whose hours have been eliminated, an additional two weeks at their regular pay rate based on the average hours worked in the last 10 weeks. In addition, the company will reimburse all benefit-eligible U.S. employees, one month of the employee portion of benefit expenses.