Funeral to Be Held for Fallen Firefighter Who Died Trying to Save Lives in Basement Blaze

A funeral is slated to be held Thursday for fallen Chicago firefighter MaShawn Plummer, who was killed in the line of duty while trying to save lives in a basement fire in the city last month.

The funeral will be held at House of Hope Church, located at 752 E. 114th St., officials said. A final visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with the services starting at 11 a.m. A processional will follow to Oak Woods Cemetery.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to be in attendance.

Plummer died just before the Christmas holiday, days after he suffered injuries while battling an early-morning blaze on Dec. 16 in the city's Belmont Central neighborhood.

Plummer, who had been a firefighter for only a year, died from his injuries at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, Larry Merritt, said.

“We ask that everyone keep the family in their prayers.” Merritt said. “It's tough to lose a loved one under any circumstances, especially hard during the holiday season which should be a time of celebration.”

Three people were trapped in a basement unit during the blaze and Plummer went to try and pull them out. One of the three people, 37-year-old Eladio Gomez, died in the flames, but the others survived.

Their families told NBC 5 they owe their lives to the Chicago firefighters who responded that day, including Plummer.

Plummer is survived by his parents and four sisters.