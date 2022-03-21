Friends of Woman Killed in Shooting Seek Answers, Justice

In the midst of their pain, friends of Tiffany Folasade Mordi have found a purpose.

They’re on a mission to help police find the person who killed their friend.

Tiffany was 25 year old. She was fatally shot Friday night at 11:45 pm. It happened in the 24 hundred block of South Homan Avenue as she was leaving her boyfriend’s house.

“To seek answers on anything we can to try and figure out why, who and what, so we can get justice,” said her close friend Deji Ade. “She was someone that would never incite any type of violence like this. It is kind of like who what why in this situation is very random and it is something that does not make sense.”

Chicago Police say Tiffany was driving when someone unknown shot into her vehicle from unknown direction. Tiffany sustained one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest. She died on scene.

So far Chicago Police have no suspects.

There’s no one in custody. Area four detectives are investigating.

Her friends are imploring witnesses to use the QR Code on fliers they posted at around the crime scene – to leave anonymous tips.

“This has happened in Chicago often, but this one really hits home, and it is something we will stop at nothing to try and figure out,” Ade said. She was someone that everyone adored. She was someone that you would look to for advice and someone to enter into your pain.”

Tiffany graduated from Southern Illinois University.

She was also an entrepreneur.

She worked in post-acute outreach.

Tiffany Folasade Mordi would have turned 26 on March 19th.

Tiffany’s family plans to hold a memorial and balloon launch in Bolingbrook Tuesday.

“I want the world to know and remember her by how beautiful of a soul she was,” Ade said.