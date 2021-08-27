Friday Marks Last Night Sun Sets After 7:30 P.M. in Chicago Until April 2022

Chicago could start to get noticeably darker soon.

Friday marks the last night the sun will set after 7:30 p.m. in Chicago until April 15, 2022, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. The sun will go down at 7:31 p.m. Friday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Each day, the Chicago area is losing a minute to two minutes of evening sunlight, but less time in the morning hours, models show.

As storms head north, most of the Chicago area is expected to remain dry, though warm and humid, Friday evening. High temperatures will reach the low 90s during the day.

Some rain could arrive along the lakefront Saturday, but any storms will likely remain north of Chicago.

Most of the area is expected to remain dry, warm and humid throughout the day and into the night with temperatures again in the low 90s on Saturday.

By Sunday afternoon and evening, showers and storms could move in from the south bringing a cold front, which is expected to drop high temperatures from the 90s to the 70s for the upcoming week.