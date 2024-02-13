Tuesday, Feb. 13 is a great day for pastries, thanks to Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday and Paczki Day.

It's also a great day for pancakes.

In celebration of National Pancake Day Tuesday, IHOP restaurants across the country will offer customers a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to IHOP, the offer is good for dine-in customers only, and limited to one free short stack -- three buttermilk pancakes -- per guest.

"Participation and hours may vary by restuarant and location," IHOP added.

The offer is part of the restaurant's "Month of Giving," with IHOP asking customers to leave a donation. This year, funds raised will be donated to Feeding America.

IHOP has 44 restuarant in Illinois. Find your closest IHOP here.