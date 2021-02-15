shedd aquarium

Free Days Start Next Week at Shedd Aquarium

Tickets must be reserved by calling the aquarium or visiting its website

Starting next week, Illinois residents will have the chance to visit Chicago's Shedd Aquarium without paying a penny.

Visitors will receive free admission from Feb. 22-26 by presenting a valid Illinois ID, according to a news release. However, because of strict capacity limits and COVID-19 precautionary measures, patrons must secure tickets either online or by phone.

Furthermore, additional safety protocols will be in place, including a mask requirement, timed entry tickets, hand sanitizer stations and one-directional pathways.

Spectators will have the chance to see one of the aquarium's newest arrivals, "Pacific," a five-month-old white-sided dolphin calf and get a glimpse of a brand-new cuttlefish habitat in the Abbott Oceanarium.

For those aren't ready to head back just yet, plenty of engaging opportunities are available online. For instance, families can experience a live virtual one-on-one chat with the Shedd's penguins or take part in a virtual sleepover focused on tropical animal adaptations this spring.

Tickets can be acquired by visiting the Shedd's website or by calling 312-939-2438. A $3 transaction fee applies to free day tickets reserved online.

