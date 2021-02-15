Free Days Start Next Week at Shedd Aquarium

Starting next week, Illinois residents will have the chance to visit Chicago's Shedd Aquarium without paying a penny.

Visitors will receive free admission from Feb. 22-26 by presenting a valid Illinois ID, according to a news release. However, because of strict capacity limits and COVID-19 precautionary measures, patrons must secure tickets either online or by phone.

Furthermore, additional safety protocols will be in place, including a mask requirement, timed entry tickets, hand sanitizer stations and one-directional pathways.

Spectators will have the chance to see one of the aquarium's newest arrivals, "Pacific," a five-month-old white-sided dolphin calf and get a glimpse of a brand-new cuttlefish habitat in the Abbott Oceanarium.

For those aren't ready to head back just yet, plenty of engaging opportunities are available online. For instance, families can experience a live virtual one-on-one chat with the Shedd's penguins or take part in a virtual sleepover focused on tropical animal adaptations this spring.

Tickets can be acquired by visiting the Shedd's website or by calling 312-939-2438. A $3 transaction fee applies to free day tickets reserved online.