Chicago Water Department

Flooding Shuts Down Lower Wacker Drive Traffic for Several Hours Saturday

Crews are continuing to work to clean up the mess after water flooded portions of Lower Wacker Drive early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the Chicago Water Department received calls at approximately 1 a.m. of flooding on the southbound side of Lower Wacker just under the area of Clark Street.

When crews arrived, water was gushing out of a pipe between Garvey Court and Post Street, and traffic was stopped in both directions as a result of the leak.

Crews were able to stop the leak just after daybreak, but not before more than a foot of water flooded both sides of the roadway at the location, reaching the doors of parking garages and loading docks in the area.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, crews have been able to drain most of the water from the location. It is unclear when water service will fully be restored to the area, according to authorities.

