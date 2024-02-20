Flight en route to O'Hare from Albuquerque turned around after ‘passenger disturbance'

An American Airlines flight en route to O'Hare International Airport from Albuquerque was forced to turn around Tuesday after a "passenger disturbance," according to officials.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, American Airlines flight 1219 returned to Albuquerque International Sunport at around 2:40 p.m. after the crew reported a passenger disturbance.

A statement from American Airlines confirmed the plane had turned around following a disturbance with a "disruptive customer."

The airline said the customer was met by local law enforcement after the plane had landed back in Albuquerque.

The incident remains under investigation by the FAA. There is currently no further information.