Five people were injured when a car crashed into a minivan in the city’s Austin neighborhood on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred when a Chevy Malibu, driven by a 21-year-old man, drove through a red light and struck a Honda minivan, according to authorities. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 800 block of North Central Avenue.

The driver of the car, along with a 17-year-old boy, were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Two 19-year-old women were taken to West Suburban Hospital, and an 18-year-old woman was taken to Mt. Sinai after the crash.

All five people in the Chevy were listed in stable condition, police said.

The three people in the Honda minivan, including a 28-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle, all refused medical attention at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the Chevy was cited for multiple offenses, including disobeying a red light, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Collision, and for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.