5 Injured After Car Crashes Into Minivan in Austin - NBC Chicago
OLY-CHICAGO

5 Injured After Car Crashes Into Minivan in Austin

By James Neveau

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Injured After Car Crashes Into Minivan in Austin
    Getty Images

    Five people were injured when a car crashed into a minivan in the city’s Austin neighborhood on Saturday morning.

    The incident occurred when a Chevy Malibu, driven by a 21-year-old man, drove through a red light and struck a Honda minivan, according to authorities. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 800 block of North Central Avenue.

    The driver of the car, along with a 17-year-old boy, were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Two 19-year-old women were taken to West Suburban Hospital, and an 18-year-old woman was taken to Mt. Sinai after the crash.

    All five people in the Chevy were listed in stable condition, police said.

    The three people in the Honda minivan, including a 28-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle, all refused medical attention at the scene of the accident.

    The driver of the Chevy was cited for multiple offenses, including disobeying a red light, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Collision, and for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices