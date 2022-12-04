First Waukesha Christmas Parade Takes Place Since 2021 Tragedy

People from all across Wisconsin, and even other parts of the U.S., descended on the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha as the city brought back its Christmas parade for the first time since last year's tragic attack that killed six people and injured dozens of others.

The parade got underway late Sunday afternoon, with vehicle barriers put in place along the streets and participants taking a different route than in 2021. The theme this year was "Peace on Earth."

Healing Hearts of Southeast Wisconsin. a non-profit that offers counseling services, set up a tent at Cutler Park to provide support and resources for members of the community. Personnel were also stationed along the parade route to help anyone who needed assistance.