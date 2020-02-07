Algonquin

Firefighters Rescue Woman From Home With ‘Hoarder-Like’ Conditions

Authorities were able to get the woman out of the home despite challenges

A woman in her 60s was airlifted from a fire in serious condition Thursday after crews found her in a home with “hoarder-like conditions” in northwest suburban Algonquin.

Crews were dispatched to a fire about 3 p.m. in the first block of Alice Lane, according to a statement from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District.

Firefighters removed the woman from the home about 20 minutes later after battling heavy smoke, fire and “hoarder-like conditions,” according to the statement. She was taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the statement.

