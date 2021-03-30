Wind-Blown Brush Fire Spreads to Piles of Paper, Containers of Acid at West Side Recycling Plant

A wind-driven inferno has caused piles of paper and several containers of acid to catch fire on Chicago’s West Side Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Chicago Fire Department say that the fire, located in the 4800 block of West Kedzie, has also forced them to cut power to the nearby CTA Orange Line, potentially causing issues for commuters.

The first reports of the fire came in just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. The fire, located at a recycling plant at the intersection of 48th Street and Kedzie, began as a prairie fire and spread to piles of paper located at the plant, according to social media posts.

Crews shifting effort to protect building. Letting paper piles burn for now. More help coming. pic.twitter.com/uWsGG86z1K — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 30, 2021

Crews on the scene are working to protect the building itself, with the piles of paper allowed to burn during the response. Wind is continuing to blow the fire around, complicating efforts, and caused several tanks of acid to catch fire as well.

Propane is also stored outside of the facility, but those tanks remain untouched, officials said.

Containers of acid now burning at the 2 11. CTA killing power on cta system nearby. Rail service to Midway suspended. pic.twitter.com/6H2wlBPGUs — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 30, 2021

CTA service remains suspended in the area. There have been no reports of injuries at this time: