Fire at East Side church leads to evacuations after steeple collapses

By NBC Chicago Staff

A fire at a church built approximately 100 years ago in Chicago's East Side neighborhood early Saturday morning led to evacuations nearby after the church's steeple collapsed, officials said.

Chicago fire officials said firefighters began responding to the fire at 10251 South Avenue L shortly after 4 a.m., when the blaze quickly intensified and required a greater response.

Fire officials later confirmed the blaze had been struck out shortly before 8 a.m., with no injuries reported.

Authorities estimated the church to be approximately 100 years old. There is currently no further information available.

