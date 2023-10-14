Fire at East Side church leads to evacuations after steeple collapses

A fire at a church built approximately 100 years ago in Chicago's East Side neighborhood early Saturday morning led to evacuations nearby after the church's steeple collapsed, officials said.

Chicago fire officials said firefighters began responding to the fire at 10251 South Avenue L shortly after 4 a.m., when the blaze quickly intensified and required a greater response.

Update: 2-11 Alarm has now been upgraded to a 3-11 alarm, the steeple on side A has collapsed, no injuries, all CO's working, (2). — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 14, 2023

Update: The church is a 3.5 sty 60x150 truss roof, all companies are defensive, CTA warming bus has been requested this is due to the evacuation of adjacent homes with occupants. No injuries at this time (2). — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 14, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Fire officials later confirmed the blaze had been struck out shortly before 8 a.m., with no injuries reported.

Update: The church is a 3.5 sty 60x150 truss roof, all companies are defensive, CTA warming bus has been requested this is due to the evacuation of adjacent homes with occupants. No injuries at this time (2). — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 14, 2023

Authorities estimated the church to be approximately 100 years old. There is currently no further information available.