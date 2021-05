A FedEx truck rolled over on the Kennedy Expressway early Wednesday morning, spilling packages across the roadway and blocking lanes just ahead of the morning rush hour.

The accident left all lanes of the inbound Kennedy Expressway shut down at Division Street for hours as crews worked to clean up the scene, according to Illinois State Police.

No injuries were reported.

By 5 a.m. Wednesday, two left lanes reopened.