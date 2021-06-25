chicago rideshare driver

Federal Prosecutors Charge Man With Murder of Chicago Rideshare Driver

Edmond Harris, 18, was taken into custody by federal authorities early Friday, authorities said.

Getty Images

An 18-year-old man was charged with the March 2021 carjacking and murder of a Chicago rideshare driver, according to a news release issued Friday from the U.S Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois.

Javier Ramos, 46, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of March 23 in the city's Lawndale neighborhood. Ramos was fatally shot by a passenger he was dropping off in the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard, authorities said.

The suspect, Edmond Harris, 18, was taken into custody by federal authorities early Friday.

Javier Ramos, 46, a rideshare driver, was shot and killed by a passenger in March 2021, authorities said.

Harris with charged one count of carjacking, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of causing death through the use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to prosecutors.

The suspect was scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate Friday afternoon.

