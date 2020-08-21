Melrose Park

FBI Seeks Suspect Who Robbed Bank Inside Melrose Park Jewel-Osco

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

FBI

The Chicago Field Office of the FBI is looking for a man who robbed the TCF Bank inside a Jewel-Osco Friday afternoon in suburban Melrose Park.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., police were called to the TCF Bank inside the grocery store, which is located at 800 W. North Ave.

According to federal officials, the suspect implied he had a gun at his waist. The suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Local

