FBI Looks to Identify Victims of Man Suspected of Recording Over 100 Minors at Chicago-Area YMCAs

A Chicago man facing federal child pornography charges is suspected of recording videos of more than 100 children between the ages of 5 and 17 at YMCAs in Chicago and Niles, the FBI disclosed Tuesday.

Michael Porter, 55, is accused of making the recordings between 2006 and 2020 in locker rooms, bathroom and shower stalls at the High Ridge YMCA at 2424 W. Touhy Ave. and the South Shore YMCA at 6330 S. Stony Island, both in Chicago, and the Leaning Tower YMCA at 6300 W. Touhy Ave. in Niles.

Porter would sometimes leave a recording device in his gym bag and place it where it could capture children showering or in a locker area, the FBI said. He would also make recordings from bathroom or shower stalls.

The new details were released eight months after Porter was charged in federal court of using minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and surreptitiously recorded them.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When he was arrested last summer, federal agents seized four hard drives, a cellphone and a laptop computer that contained pornographic images of children.

The FBI said it is now trying to identify victims who were recorded by Porter. "We believe that there may be over 100 victims ranging from ages 5 to 17 captured on recordings," the FBI said in a statement.

Anyone with information can contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.