Family Hosts Holiday Block Party After Strangers Grant Son’s Massive Christmas Wish

A suburban family is giving back some Christmas cheer after they say strangers gave them a holiday gift unlike any they could have imagined.

Last year, Deanna Steinhauser asked for help making her son’s Christmas wish come true.

Dominic Steinhauser, 11, has Charge Syndrome, a rare disorder that affects his speech and hearing.

“There’s only one in every 10,000 kids that have it,” Deanne Steinhauser said.

He has been admitted to the hospital dozens of times, with the risk of even a common cold putting him in intensive care.

The young boy loved inflatable lawn decorations, so when he asked his mom for 100, she took to Facebook asking for help.

“Next thing you know, in two days the doorbell was ringing,” she said.

Package after package arrived for the family, who says they have since received up to 130 inflatables.

“It gets bigger every year,” Bill Steinhauser, Dominic’s father, said.

And the Steinhausers believe the display helps their son each Christmas, giving him something to look forward to.

“Every day he wants to get out, he wants to see [the decorations’,” Bill Steinhauser said.

The family loves the light it brings out in their son, but now, they want to give others the same joy.

So, with an empty lot next door, they set up their dozens of inflatable decorations and hosted a neighborhood block party in Frankfort for all to enjoy this season.

“Spread joy, pay it forward. Never let a label or title define who you are because Dominic has far exceeded all those things and passed expectations to other people,” Deanna Steinhauser said.