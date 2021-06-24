Family Devastated After Woman Seriously Hurt, Unborn Son Dies During Woodridge Tornado

A family is left devastated this week after a young mother was seriously injured, and her unborn baby died when a tree collapsed on the house they were staying in during Sunday’s tornado in suburban Woodridge.

Katie Wilson, her husband Bryan and the couple’s 4-year-old daughter were staying with Bryan’s parents when the storms hit the area on Sunday.

Bryan and their daughter made it into the basement after tornado sirens went off, but Katie was still right behind them when a tree came crashing through the roof of the home, injuring her.

Katie Wilson, who was seven months pregnant, was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital and underwent surgery. Surgeons were unable to save her unborn son, however.

Her brother Nick Vanek says that his sister was airlifted to a Chicago hospital, and that the family has been blown away by the support it has received from friends and from total strangers in the wake of the tragedy.

“We’re all staying strong. We’re all very hopeful for Katie,” he said. “We’re a close-knit group. We’re all really tight with each other. It’s been overwhelming seeing the amount of support and kind words we’re getting from friends, family and even strangers.”

Wilson’s family says she has a long road ahead in the recovery from her injuries, and that they’ve been amazed at the amount of financial support they have gotten to help pay for her medical bills.