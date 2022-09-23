Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More

Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets.

From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area.

Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the city:

Huntley Fall Fest

Huntley will kick off its 17th annual three-day Fall Fest this weekend, inviting locals to enjoy music, drinks, food, a carnival, as well as a handful of fall activities from Friday through Sunday.

The village's festival will take place at 12015 Mill St., and admission will be free.

More information about the event, including its musical lineup, can be found here.

Long Grove Apple Fest

From pies to donuts to caramel-dipped treats, Long Grove will serve all things apple Friday through Sunday.

Aside from apples, options right off the menus of local restaurants will be up for grabs, too. Live music and art shows will also be held throughout the festival.

Ticket information is available here. The festival will take place at 308 Old McHenry Rd.

Oktoberfest Chicago

Back in business for its 19th year of "seasonal revelry," Oktoberfest Chicago will bring fall festivities throughout the weekend to Chicago’s West Lakeview neighborhood.

The festival will feature live entertainment, craft beer tastings and more.

Those looking to attend can head to 1429 W. Wellington Ave. Admission will cost $10.

Hyde Park Jazz Festival

Over 34 free performances by world-class jazz musicians are set to take place Saturday and Sunday at the Hyde Park Jazz Festival.

Music fans can head to the festival to enjoy some tunes and explore local food vendors, as well. The event's full lineup and showtimes can be found here.

Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest

The 35th rendition of Lincoln Square's long-standing tradition will run Oct. 1-2, offering the community an opportunity to ring in the fall season with markets, entertainment and apples, of course. More information can be found here.

Brookfield Zoo Oktoberfest

​Zoogoers can tune into polka music and dig into German dishes, from bratwurst to pretzels, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Brookfield Zoo's Oktoberfest.

Ticket information is available here.

Fright Fest

Fright Fest, Six Flags Great America's spookiest celebration, is back at the Gurnee amusement park for its 31st terrifying season with haunted houses, live performances, spooky scare zones, rides after dark and more.

The event began Sept. 17 and will run until Oct. 31, which is the night of Halloween.

The amusement park is currently only open Saturdays and Sundays. However, the park will also open on select Mondays and Fridays through the duration of Fright Fest. Hours of operation vary by day.

Oktoberfest Naperville

Naperville's two-day take of the popular German festival will include games, food, local and traditional beer, as well as polka and rock music. Guests can head to the festival Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

Ticket information is available here.

Fall Fest at Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo invites zoogoers to its free fall celebration each year. The festival's eighth rendition will feature pumpkin patches and hay mountains, as well as ticketed attractions like a 65-foot Ferris wheel and a harvest maze.

While the event's hours of operation will vary, it will take place Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30.

Boo! at the Zoo

Brookfield Zoo will transform its grounds with Halloween-themed décor and events throughout spooky season.

A series of programs will run Saturdays and Sundays throughout Oct. 8-23 for visitors, who are all encouraged by organizers to show up in costume.

Ticket and time information are available here.

Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns

The Chicago Botanical Gardens will light up the night with more than 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins etched with images of classic Halloween characters, celebrities and nods to Chicago.

Visitors can stroll among the garden's pumpkin-lit trails, partake in live carving demonstrations and sip on drinks. The event will take shape Oct. 12-16 and 19-23.

Ticket and time information are available here.

All Hallows Eve

Naperville invites kids 16 years old and younger to its two-day festival that will be filled with outdoor activities and performances, some of which include axe throwing, laser tag and an immersive skit inspired by Harry Potter.

The event will be held Oct. 14-15, and ticket information is available here.

Open House Chicago

Chicago Architecture Center's free public festival will give locals behind-the-scenes access to architecturally, historically and culturally significant sites across the area Oct. 15-16.

Over 150 sites that are generally closed to the public will open their doors for visitors.

Sites and their hours of operations will be available here.

Howlin' at the Moon

From fire dancers to liquid light shows, Halloween-themed attractions and performances will ring throughout Naperville at the Chicago suburb's festival geared toward those over the age of 21.

While walking through the festival grounds, which will feature art galleries and markets, guests can grab a bite at the Food Truck Graveyard or drinks at the Booze Bar.

The event will run Oct. 21-22. Ticket information is available here.